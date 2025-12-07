Brown caught one of two targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Vikings.

Seeing his first action since Week 2 after recovering from multiple lower-body injuries, Brown didn't see much volume with both Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel also healthy ahead of him on the depth chart. The Commanders' QB situation is also unsettled, with Jayden Daniels lasting a little over three quarters in his own return from a dislocated left elbow, but if Marcus Mariota is back under center in Week 15 against the Giants instead, Brown still figures to be a secondary option at best.