After the Commanders activated Brown (groin/knee) from injured reserve Saturday, they removed his designation for Sunday's game in Minnesota.

Brown now is available for his first game action since Week 2 after recovering from dueling groin and knee injuries. He'll be working with QB Jayden Daniels (left elbow), who will be back for the first time since Week 9, but the presence of fellow WRs Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel will make targets tougher to come by for Brown. In 13 regular-season appearances with Washington over the last two campaigns, Brown gathered in 38 of 63 targets for 489 yards and one touchdown.