The Commanders activated Brown (groin/knee) from injured reserve Saturday, but he remains questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota.

Brown thus is poised for his first action since Week 2, as he seeks to put an end to a 10-game absence due to groin and knee injuries. The Commanders are turning back to second-year QB Jayden Daniels after he completed his recovery from a dislocated left elbow, so the passing game is as close to 100 percent as it has been since the very early stages of the campaign. Brown will be operating behind the top WR duo of Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel on Sunday, assuming he's made active about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.