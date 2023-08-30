The Commanders placed Mathis (calf) on injured reserve Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
The move corresponds with the team re-signing center Tyler Larsen. Mathis has been dealing with a calf injury since the Commanders' preseason game against the Browns and will now miss at least the first four games of the 2023 season.
