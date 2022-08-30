site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: commanders-willie-beavers-placed-on-ir | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Commanders' Willie Beavers: Placed on IR
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Commanders placed Beavers (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Beavers is slated to miss the entire 2023 campaign, barring an injury settlement. The nature of his injury remains undisclosed.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 6 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read