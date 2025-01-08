Kendricks finished the 2024 regular season with 138 tackles (71 solo), including 3.0 sacks, three pass defenses (including two interceptions), three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 15 games.

After being released by the Chargers on March 5, Kendricks opted to sign a one-year, $3 million contract with the Cowboys on March 13. His 138 combined tackles were his most since 2021 with the Vikings (143), and he led the Cowboys in that category while finishing tied with Ernest Jones for 13th-most in the NFL. Kendricks played every single defensive snap in 10 of 15 games and tallied double-digit tackles in six contests. The 2015 second-round pick will enter the 2025 offseason as a free agent and should get interest from teams looking for veteran help in its linebacker corps. Dallas could be interested in a reunion with Kendricks as second-year linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is expected to miss most of the 2025 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL, MCL and PCL in his right knee that he suffered in Week 14 against the Bengals.