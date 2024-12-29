Dowdle rushed 23 times for 104 yards and brought in his only target for four yards in the Cowboys' 41-7 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Dowdle was able to bounce back from a difficult night against the Buccaneers' stingy run defense in Week 16, eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the fourth time in the last five games. The productive day also pushed Dowdle over the 1,000-yard threshold for the season, a particularly noteworthy accomplishment considering he didn't have a consistent grasp of the lead-back role over the first half of the season. Dowdle's fourth-quarter fumble at Eagles' 10-yard line was costly in terms of both costing the Cowboys points and leading to an eventual Philadelphia TD, but the fourth-year pro should have a good chance of finishing the season in productive fashion against the Commanders in Week 18.