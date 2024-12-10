Dowdle rushed 18 times for 131 yards and brought in one of two targets for 10 yards in the Cowboys' 27-20 loss to the Bengals on Monday night.

Dowdle consistently gashed the Bengals' lackluster run defense throughout the night, recording a game-long 27-yard run and finishing with a career-high rushing yardage total in the process. The 26-year-old now has back-to-back 100-yard performances and no fewer than 86 rushing yards in three straight games heading into a highly favorable Week 15 road matchup against the Panthers.