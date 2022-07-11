Archibong was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Steeler on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

While it's unclear what the reason was for Archibong's retirement, the move will not significantly impact Pittsburgh on the field. The 24-year-old undrafted free agent played a total of just 18 snaps before finishing his lone NFL season on the Steelers' practice squad. Archibong's departure should allow more opportunities for Pittsburgh's other young defensive linemen such as Carlos Davis and DeMarvin Leal.