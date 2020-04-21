Daniel Bituli: Undergoes groin surgery
Bituli underwent groin surgery last week and expects to be sidelined until early June, David Ubben of The Athletic reports.
Bituli finished his four-year career at Tennessee with 266 tackles and was a key part in the team's defensive resurgence. His groin injury was not considered serious, but he had some inflammation in his pelvic area that needed to be cleaned out. The linebacker is expected either to go late in the draft or become a priority undrafted free agent.
