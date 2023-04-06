Witherspoon ran a 4.42 and a 4.46 40-yard dash at a personal workout for NFL scouts Wednesday, Eric Edholm of NFL.com reports.
Witherspoon is considered one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2023 Draft despite some concerns about his relatively undersized stature at 6-foot, 181 pounds. The 22-year-old also did not participate in either the NFL Draft Combine or the University of Illinois' pro day in early March due to a hamstring injury. Witherspoon's 40-yard times are not overly impressive, but they should help alleviate concerns regarding the health of his hamstring into the first round of the 2023 Draft on April 27.