Eskridge (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Eskridge didn't practice in any fashion last week before being ruled out ahead of Sunday's 29-17 win over the 49ers. Even though Wednesday's session was merely an estimate, Eskridge's limited listing implies that he's at least made some progress in his recovery. If he ends up being available for this Sunday's game in Cleveland, Eskridge would provide the Dolphins with a depth option at receiver, but he would likely make his greatest contributions as a kickoff returner.