Sanders converted all four of his field-goal attempts during Sunday's 32-26 win over the Jets. He missed his lone extra-point try.

Sanders' lone miss of Week 14 came on a PAT, as he was otherwise perfect, inducing on a long 57-yard field goal. The veteran has now gone seven straight games without missing a field-goal attempt. On the season, across 13 appearances, Sanders is 26-for-30 on field-goal tries and 20-for-21 on PATs. He'll look to remain accurate on the road against Houston in Week 15.