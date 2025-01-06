Sanders converted both of his field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries during Sunday's 32-20 loss to the Jets.

Sanders ends the 2024 campaign with a 90 percent conversion rate, having gone 37-for-41 on field-goal attempts and 26-for-28 on PATs. The veteran has two years remaining on his deal with the Dolphins. Coach Mike McDaniel's offense will work to bounce back with Tua Tagovailoa (hip) during the 2025 campaign, and better red-zone efficiency could cause Sanders' total number of field-goal opportunities to decline, but to be balanced out but an uptick in PATs. Sanders figures to be in the mix as a fantasy-relevant option at the kicker position for the foreseeable future.