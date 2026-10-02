Head coach Jeff Hafley said Friday that Grant (leg) could begin practicing next week, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Grant opened the season on injured reserve and can return at any point after Sunday's Week 4 date with the Vikings, but his 21-day practice window has yet to open. The 2025 first-rounder was injured late in the summer during the preseason. He appeared in all 17 regular-season games last season, recording 33 tackles (15 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one pass breakup.