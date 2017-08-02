Johnson (foot) returned to practice Tuesday, Joe Schad of Palm Beach Post reports.

Johnson reportedly injured his foot Monday, but given the limited severity of the injury he was able to be get back to practicing quickly. While the quick turnaround does bode well for the 25-year-old competing for a final roster spot, he still has his work cut out for him moving forward.

