Hill (wrist) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Rams.

After practicing fully Thursday, Hill was listed as a non-participant Friday and Saturday before being deemed questionable for Monday's contest. With his active status versus Los Angeles confirmed, Hill will have an opportunity to maintain his standing as a focal point of Miami's offense in the absence of any significant restrictions or setbacks related to his wrist issue, which the wideout told ESPN's Lisa Salters is a ligament tear that he's been working through. In eight games to date, Hill has caught 34 of his team-high 56 targets for 446 yards and a TD, a rate of production down from his 2023 pace, but with QB Tua Tagovailoa back as Miami's starting QB, Hill's fantasy prospects going forward figure to be bolstered, provided his workload isn't impacted too much by the injury he's managing.