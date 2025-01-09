Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus said Thursday that the wideout is still "committed to this Dolphin football team" despite his saying "I'm out" after Miami's loss to the Jets in Week 18, Eric Edholm of NFL.com reports.

Rosenhaus said Hill "had an excellent meeting with [general manager] Chris Grier and [head coach] Mike McDaniel," after he appeared to remove himself from the Dolphins' regular-season finale early, playing just 40 percent of offensive snaps. Across 17 regular-season games in 2024, Hill compiled just a 81-959-6 receiving line on 123 targets, his first time failing to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark since 2019. He remains under contract with Miami through the 2026 campaign, but after saying "it was great playing here but at the end of the day, I have to do what's best for my career" following the team's loss to New York, it seems clear that Hill is open to, if not actively looking for, a change of scenery. Rosenhaus' comments may simply be an effort to make a potential offseason trade more achievable for the Dolphins.