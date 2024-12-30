Hill (wrist) corralled all nine of his targets for 105 yards in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Browns.

Hill showed now ill effects from his lingering wrist injury en route to his third game recording 100 or more receiving yards in Sunday's casual victory. The speed demon used his sure hands to nick and cut the opposition to a strong fantasy line on his most-efficient showing to date in 2024. With his wrist issue in the rear-view mirror, Hill will be geared up for a crucial regular-season finale against the Jets next Sunday as Miami fights for its playoff life.