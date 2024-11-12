Hill secured three of four targets for 16 yards and a touchdown and rushed twice for 11 yards in the Dolphins' 23-15 win over the Rams on Monday night.

Hill was a game-time decision due to a wrist injury, and although he was able to garner active status, he posted his second-lowest yardage total of the season and worst with Tua Tagovailoa as his starting quarterback. While the production was a notable drop-off from the 10-152-0 line he'd posted on 14 targets over the quarterback's first two games back from a concussion, Hill was able to prop up his fantasy night with a one-yard touchdown grab with 5:32 remaining in the third quarter, his first score since Week 1. Hill next takes aim at the vulnerable Raiders secondary in a Week 11 home matchup Sunday.