Hill (wrist) was present for Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Hill was deemed a non-participant in Wednesday's walkthrough, but his presence for Thursday's session suggests that the wideout's listed DNP was likely related to workload management as opposed to a setback with the wrist injury he's been playing through. The Dolphins' upcoming injury report will provide further context regarding Hill's Week 11 status by clarifying his level of participation.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Logs five touches in win•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Active versus Rams•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Slated to play Monday•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Looks like game-time call for Week 10•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Questionable for Monday•