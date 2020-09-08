Cantrell signed to the Cardinals' practice squad Sunday, Tadd Haislop of SportingNews.com reports.
Cantrell spent the offseason in Arizona after having spent his first two injury-plagued seasons in the league with the Chargers. The Texas Tech product is still looking for an opportunity to make his NFL debut, and his chances for activation could be slim as an emergency option in 2020.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dylan Cantrell: Gets chance in desert•
-
Chargers' Dylan Cantrell: Reverts to IR•
-
Dylan Cantrell: Waived/injured by Chargers•
-
Chargers' Dylan Cantrell: Takes Saturday off•
-
Chargers' Dylan Cantrell: Lower on depth chart than projected•
-
Chargers' Dylan Cantrell: Competing for additional snaps•