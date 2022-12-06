The Saints waived Soehner (undisclosed) from the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Soehner has yet to make his NFL debut since he signed with New Orleans back in May of 2021, and Tuesday's transaction isn't expected to help his chances of that happening anytime soon. The 25-year-old has been unavailable for most of his professional career due to an unspecified issue, but once he's able to prove that his health is no longer a concern, then he'll look for a fresh start in the NFL.