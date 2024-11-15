Brown brought in five of eight targets for 65 yards in the Eagles' 26-18 win over the Commanders on Thursday night.

Brown tied Dallas Goedert for the team lead in receptions while setting the pace in receiving yards and targets. The star wideout was largely held in check by an improved Commanders defense, but he did hit the five-catch mark for the sixth time in seven games this season. Brown has now gone four games without a touchdown catch, however, a matter he'll look to rectify at the expense of the Rams in a Week 12 road matchup on Sunday night, Nov. 24.