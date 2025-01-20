Brown caught two of seven targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 28-22 divisional-round win over the Rams.

The Eagles' passing game has been completely de-emphasized during their playoff run, and Brown's production has taken the biggest hit. The star wideout has only a 3-24-0 line on 10 targets through two games -- a lower yardage total than he delivered in any single game during the regular season. Unless the Commanders find some way to bottle up Saquon Barkley next Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, Brown may have trouble making an impact again.