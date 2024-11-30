Uzomah was elevated from the Eagles' practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Uzomah is getting elevated for a third straight week, and he's now reached the maximum of three elevations for the season. Philadelphia would need to sign him to the active roster in order for him to play for the team beyond this week. In his first two games with the club, Uzomah totaled 19 offensive snaps and did draw a target. He'll serve as the Eagles' No. 3 tight end behind Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra on Sunday.