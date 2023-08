Johnson re-signed with the Eagles on two-year deal Thursday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Johnson was surprisingly cut by the Eagles on Wednesday shortly after getting promoted to seccond team left tackle for the team's preseason finale against the Colts. However, it looks like the brief release was simply to work out a new deal for the fifth-year tackle. He has gone from being on the roster bubble to seemingly having ensured himself a spot on the team's 53-man roster.