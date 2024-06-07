Hurts said the offense he's learning under new coordinator Kellen Moore is "probably 95 percent" new, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Hurts will work with his fifth playcaller in as many pro seasons, having gone from Doug Pederson to Nick Sirianni to Shane Steichen to Brian Johnson to Moore. It sounds like this will be the biggest change to the Eagles offense since 2021, when Sirianni replaced Pederson as the head coach and the team drafted WR DeVonta Smith in the first round. The unit will have two new starters this season, with RB Saquon Barkley signed to replace D'Andre Swift (Bears) and the right guard job up for grabs with Cam Jurgens shifting over to center to replace a retired Jason Kelce. The new offense figures to entail a lot more pre-snap motion, something the Eagles used on a league-low 10.9 percent of plays last season (the Chargers ranked eighth under Moore at 25.9 percent).