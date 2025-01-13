Hurts completed 13 of 21 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 22-10 wild-card round win over the Packers. He added 36 rushing yards on six carries.

The Philly offense didn't need to do too much on a day when an injury-ravaged Green Bay passing game had trouble making anything happen, but Hurts picked his spots. The QB hit Jahan Dotson for an 11-yard score on the Eagles' first possession, then connected with Dallas Goedert for a 24-yard TD late in the second quarter. Hurts has an 8:0 TD:INT over his last five full games, not counting the Week 16 contest from which he exited early, and he appears fully recovered from his concussion heading into the divisional round.