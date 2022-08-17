site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Marcus Epps: Battle back issue
By
RotoWire Staff
Epps missed practice Tuesday due to a back injury, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
The nature and severity of Epps' injury are not yet clear. If the issue remains a problem heading into the regular season, K'Von Wallace or Jaquiski Tartt could pushing for a starting safety role.
