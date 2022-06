Epps has a good chance to start alongside Anthony Harris at safety this season, Zach Berman of the Athletic reports.

After losing Rodney McLeod to the Colts this offseason, Philadelphia will need someone to step up as their second starting safety, and it sounds like Epps is currently the favorite to do so. He provided reason to believe he could succeed as a starter last season, racking up 20 tackles over two games when he took over for the injured Harris in Week 7 and Week 8.