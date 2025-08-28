Epps and the Eagles agreed on a contract Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Epps will head to Philadelphia after being released by the Patriots on Tuesday. The safety spent the last two seasons in Las Vegas, recording 85 total tackles (57 solo), while also adding three passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 20 total contests. Prior to joining the Raiders, Epps was with the Eagles from 2019-2022, and he will now likely operate as the top reserve option behind Reed Blankenship in 2025.