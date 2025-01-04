Dean (coach's decision) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants.

An abdominal injury prevented Dean from playing against the Cowboys in Week 17. He was a full participant in all three practice sessions this week, but with the Eagles locked in as the No. 2 seed in the NFC, he'll likely be held out of Sunday's game in order to get some additional rest heading into the playoffs. Oren Burks and Jeremiah Trotter are slated to serve as Philadelphia's starting inside linebacker duo due to the anticipated absences of Dean and Zack Baun (coach's decision).