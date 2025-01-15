Dean (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

This was an expected move, as Dean tore the patellar tendon in his left knee in Sunday's wild-card win over the Packers and is set for season-ending surgery. He had been a starter at inside linebacker for the Eagles throughout the campaign, and that role will now likely go to Oren Burks. With Dean moved to IR, wide receiver Parris Campbell was signed to fill the Eagles' open roster spot, and the team also inked linebacker Nicholas Morrow to a practice-squad contract.