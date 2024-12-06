Blankeship (concussion) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

Blankenship was diagnosed with a concussion during the Eagles' Week 13 win over the Ravens. Given his consecutive DNPs to open the week, it appears unlikely that Blankenship will be able to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols in time for Sunday's game against the Panthers. If Blankenship and Sydney Brown (knee) were unable to play Sunday, Tristin McCollum would be the top candidate to start at free safety alongside strong safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.