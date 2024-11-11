Barkley rushed 14 times for 66 yards and caught his only target for 12 yards in Sunday's 34-6 win over the Cowboys.

Barkley suffered an early injury to his left forearm, but he didn't miss much time and returned to start the second half Sunday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports. The star tailback didn't appear limited by the injury, outside of sporting a bandage on the affected area, and the blowout nature of the Eagles' win may have limited his playing time as well. Barkley has been one of the top performing players in fantasy this season, so managers should feel confident starting him against the Commanders on Thursday Night Football in Week 11.