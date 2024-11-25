Barkley turned 26 carries into 255 yards and two touchdowns while adding four receptions on as many targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Rams.

Barkley ran wild on Los Angeles' entire defense from start to finish, setting both a personal and franchise record for most rushing yards in a single game. It was also the first time a running back has scored two 70-plus yard touchdowns in the same game since Jaguars legend Maurice Jones-Drew accomplished the feat against the Titans in 2009, as reported by ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry. It was also Barkley's fifth game since joining the Eagles in which he's scored two or more touchdowns. Sunday's monster line also set a new high-water mark in rushing yards (1,392) for the seven-year pro with six games left on the schedule. Barkley is looking like the fantasy MVP heading into next Sunday's tilt at Baltimore.