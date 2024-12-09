Barkley carried the ball 20 times for 124 yards and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Panthers. He also ran in a two-point conversion.

The star running back reached 100 rushing yards for the fourth straight game and the 10th time this season, and in the process set a new Eagles record with 1,623 yards on the year, topping LeSean McCoy's 1,607 yards from 2013. Barkley remains on track top 2,000 yards on the season, and Eric Dickerson's NFL record of 2,105 yards is firmly in his sights. Barkley will look to keep rolling in Week 15 against the Steelers.