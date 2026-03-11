Scott (calf) will be an unrestricted free agent after he was not tendered by Kansas City on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction report.

Scott entered the offseason as a restricted free agent, but the Chiefs have decided to move on. The cornerback missed the entirety of the 2025 campaign while on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Scott has yet to make his NFL debut after being selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Cowboys, and he'll look to prove his health and do so in 2026.