Alford (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Alford was sidelined for Atlanta's Week 11 loss to the Broncos after sustaining a hamstring injury the game prior. He had some additional recovery time with the Falcons' Week 12 bye, however, Wednesday's limited session suggests he's still dealing with the issue. Alford's practice participation Thursday and Friday will offer the best insight into whether he can return for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.