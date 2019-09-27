Smith (concussion) will play in Sunday's game against the Titans, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Smith only needed a few days to pass through the concussion protocol, returning to practice as a limited participant Thursday before shedding his non-contact jersey Friday. He's set for his usual role splitting backfield work with Devonta Freeman. Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports that the Falcons gave Smith some work on kickoff returns during Friday's practice, hoping to find a short-term replacement for Kenjon Barner (out - concussion/knee).