Allgeier rushed nine times for 63 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Vikings.

This was by far Allgeier's best performance since Week 6, when he rushed 18 times for 105 yards and a score - all season-high marks. This was the fifth time in 13 games that Allgeier finished with at least 7.0 yards per carry, and he's now at 5.0 for the season, which would top his career-best 4.9 mark he set as a rookie. Despite the strong outing, Allgeier has garnered double-digit rushing attempts only three times this season and remains a sporadic producer while operating as Bijan Robinson's backup.