We're hurdling towards the 2024 NFL season, which means it's time for managers to begin preparations for their upcoming 2024 Fantasy football draft prep. One popular Fantasy football draft strategy is to sort each positional group into tiers to help better prepare yourself for upcoming runs. Current 2024 Fantasy football ADP data tells us that six running backs come off the board on average between picks No. 63 and 72, so which of those backs best suits your 2024 Fantasy football picks?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Waddle's 2023 Fantasy football ADP was 34.86 overall and he was the 11th receiver off the board on average. He'd go on to notch a 1,000-yard season but only had 72 receptions with four touchdowns and he'd finish as the No. 34 Fantasy football wide receiver in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2024 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2024 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen threw for 4,306 yards and 29 touchdowns last season but where he sets himself apart as a Fantasy football quarterback is as a goal-line runner. Allen rushed for 524 yards and 15 touchdowns last year and averaged over two Fantasy football points per game more than QB2 Dak Prescott.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Like Allen, Hurts didn't have his most efficient passing season in 2023 but he did rush for 605 yards and 15 touchdowns to supplement his value. With the addition of Saquon Barkley, he could be even more difficult to contend with in RPO situations.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Wide receiver issues plagued the Chiefs during Mahomes' worst statistical season to date in 2023. However, he still threw for 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns while rushing for a career-high 389 yards. Kansas City added Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy this offseason and appear committed to attacking downfield once again. See more top QBs here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2024 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: When healthy, McCaffrey is one of the most versatile backs in the NFL and his first full season in San Francisco led to his first rushing title. He also rushed tied for the NFL lead with 21 total touchdowns and eclipsed 2,000 scrimmage yards for the second time in his career. He's the clear RB1 and will be the first player drafted in most leagues.

2. Breece Hall, New York Jets: Hall had what was shaping up to be a brilliant rookie season cut short by injury but returned in 2023 to produce 1,585 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns. He'll be heavily involved in the New York passing attack, building in a comfortable floor.

3. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Despite missing three games and battling ankle issues for a large part of the season, Barkley produced 1,242 scrimmage yards and scored 10 touchdowns in a bad Giants offense. Now he joins an Eagles offense that has dynamic playmaking ability at every skill position and it will be harder than ever for defenses to key in on him. See more top RBs here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2024 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb is the top option in what was the most prolific passing offense in the NFL last season and he led the NFL with 135 receptions while also managing 1,749 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns. Over the last 11 weeks of the season, he was targeted a staggering 139 times and you can expect more of the same in 2024.

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: While Lamb led the NFL in receptions, Hill led the league in receiving yards (1,799) and receiving touchdowns (13) and if you're in a league that offers any bonuses for long touchdowns, Hill's value is enhanced even further. He's lightning in a bottle capable of turning any touch into a score and that's why he's the model WR2.

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: The fourth-round pick emerged as Detroit's No. 1 receiver late in his rookie season and he's only continued to evolve over the last couple seasons. In 2023, he finished with career-highs in receptions (119), yards (1,515) and touchdowns (10). See more top WRs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2024 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce fought injuries early in the season and just missed extending his streak of 1,000-yard seasons to eight. However, he still managed 93 catches for 984 yards and five touchdowns over 15 games and the offseason additions of Brown and Worthy should make it harder for defenses to scheme for Kelce moving forward.

2. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions: LaPorta was a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and he immediately made an impact for the Lions, catching 86 passes for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie. Expect him to be even more involved in the offense in 2024 thanks to further developing chemistry with Jared Goff.

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: He's often overshadowed by Kelce but Andrews has been a consistent Fantasy football tight end for the last five seasons. He missed seven games in 2023 and still finished with 45 catches for 544 yards and six touchdowns and the model is expecting a big season in 2024 now that he's healthy again. See more top TEs here.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football rankings, advice

