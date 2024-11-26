After rushing for 255 yards and two touchdowns last Sunday against the Rams, Saquon Barkley is the NFL's new rushing leader and is well on his way to breaking Eric Dickerson's rushing record. Barkley is averaging 126.2 rushing yards per game in his first season in Philadelphia and has been among the Fantasy football MVPs in 2024. He's an automatic start on a weekly basis, but start-sit decisions at running back may not always be so easy when evaluating the Week 13 Fantasy football RB rankings.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 13 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes entered November with more interceptions (9) than touchdown passes (8) but he had a 10:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio in the first four games of the month and has now had three touchdown passes in three of his last four games. Now he's back up to QB10 in the rankings this season and draws a Raiders defense that ranks 29th in points allowed per game (28.5).

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Cincinnati is 4-7 but it's been no fault of Burrow's, as he's thrown for 3,028 yards and a league-leading 27 touchdowns with only four interceptions in 11 games. He's had two weeks to prepare for the Steelers and has thrown for 1,035 yards and 12 touchdowns in his last three outings.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Despite losing top receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis this offseason, the Bills are 9-2 and Allen is the reason why. He's thrown for 2,543 yards and 18 touchdowns with only five interceptions while also rushing for 316 yards and five scores. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 13 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley played behind a poor offensive line and battled injuries near the end of his tenure with the Giants but has been reinvigorated with a winner in Philadelphia. He entered the MVP discussion in a big way with 302 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns last week and has at least 198 scrimmage yards and two scores in three of four games.

2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: With San Francisco falling behind big early against the Packers, McCaffrey was a bit of a non-factor last week but this is still one of the game's top running backs. He'll match up with a Bills defense that ranks 30th in the NFL in yards allowed per carry (4.9).

3. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans: The Houston offensive line has been a problem all season but that hasn't stopped Mixon from putting together six 100-yard rushing efforts despite missing a couple of games with an ankle sprain. He's also scored 11 times this year and has a great matchup on Sunday against Jacksonville's 30th-ranked scoring defense. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 13 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnat Bengals: Through 11 games, Chase has 73 catches for 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns. He leads the NFL in the latter two categories and the bye week seems perfectly timed with a tough Steelers defense waiting. He's had 14 catches for 210 yards and a touchdown over his last two meetings with Pittsburgh.

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: St. Brown saw his touchdown streak snapped at eight games last week but still managed six catches for 64 yards and he's WR2 through 12 weeks in CBS Sports PPR leagues. He's had 18 catches for 216 yards and a touchdown when playing on Thanksgiving the last two seasons.

3. Nico Collins, Houston Texans: Despite missing five games with a hamstring injury, Collins is still 13th in the NFL in receiving yards (713) and he had five catches for 92 yards and a touchdown while seeing his snap share rise from 47% to 79% in his second game back. Collins also had long touchdowns called back in both of his games since returning and you can expect the reeling Texans to turn him loose this week against the Jaguars. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 13 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: When we last saw Hill in Week 11, he was piling up 188 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Browns. It was one of the Fantasy performances of the season and his utilization as a wildcat quarterback gives him a higher ceiling than any tight end eligible player in the league.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Despite missing a couple of games this year with injury, Kittle is TE2 on the season with 49 catches for 642 yards and eight touchdowns. He's gotten into the end zone in seven of his last eight games and continues to be a top priority in the San Francisco offense.

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce threw up a dud in Week 11 with two catches for eight yards in a loss to Buffalo but went back to work as one of the league's most reliable players in Week 12 with six catches for 62 yards. He's been targeted at least eight times and has a minimum of six catches for 60 yards in six of his last eight games. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 13 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Broncos D/ST: Sean Payton's offense is coming around with Bo Nix jumping into the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation but it's been the defense that has kept Denver in the playoff picture all season. The Broncos rank third in scoring defense and total defense, and now they'll match up with turnover-prone Jameis Winston in Week 13.

2. Cowboys D/ST: Things got a little weird late, but the Cowboys made life hard on Jayden Daniels for most of their Week 12 win over the Commanders. They sacked him four times and forced three turnovers, with Micah Parsons recording two sacks. He's had multiple sacks in two of his last three games and could wreak havoc on the Giants on Thanksgiving.

3. Jets D/ST: It's been a trainwreck season for the Jets offensively but the defense still ranks 13th in points allowed and eighth in yards allowed. Now they'll matchup with a Seahawks offense that hasn't scored more than 20 points in over a month and that has been held to under 300 yards of total offense in three of four games. See more top D/ST here.

