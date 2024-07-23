Anyone who had high expectations for first-rounders like Bryce Young or Quentin Johnston last year were left disappointed with their lack of production. Therefore, the top 2024 Fantasy football busts could be players who were top picks from this year's draft. That's a risk you're taking when selecting Fantasy football 2024 rookies like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers. Rookies need ideal environments to thrive in their debut seasons, like what C.J. Stroud and Puka Nacua had last year.

There's also the phenomena of the sophomore slump. Could Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs or Rashee Rice fall victim to that this year, potentially making them Fantasy football busts 2024? Who are safer options you could gravitate towards with your 2024 Fantasy football strategy? As you begin your 2024 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Waddle's 2023 Fantasy football ADP was 34.86 overall and he was the 11th receiver off the board on average. He'd go on to notch a 1,000-yard season but only had 72 receptions with four touchdowns and he'd finish as the No. 34 Fantasy football wide receiver in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2024 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2024, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2024 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Browns running back Jerome Ford. After Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury just two games into the season, Ford took control of Cleveland's backfield, leading all Browns running backs in scrimmage yards (1,250), to go along with five touchdowns. However, he was passed over in the redzone by Kareem Hunt, who had nine rushing touchdowns to Ford's five despite having nearly 70 fewer total carries. For the season, Ford had half as many redzone carries (16) as Hunt (32).

While Hunt wasn't brought back by Cleveland and Chubb may not be ready for the start of the season, the Browns did fortify their backfield this offseason. They added D'Onta Foreman, who had over 900 rushing yards in 2022, as well as Nyheim Hines, who missed all of last year due to injury, but could siphon third-down snaps from Ford. It seems as though Ford is destined to be one part of a running-back-by-committee until Chubb returns and isn't likely to produce as the RB19 like he was last year. The SportsLine model actually has him outside the top 40 running backs in its Fantasy football RB rankings 2024.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Texans running back Joe Mixon. Houston traded for Mixon during the offseason, and the former Oklahoma standout is expected to be the team's bell cow and solidify its backfield. Despite having a long track record as one of the league's most consistent fantasy football running backs, the model is calling for a dip in production from Mixon in 2024.

Mixon has a current ADP of 16.5 in CBS Sports fantasy football drafts. The 27-year-old is being drafted ahead of running backs Travis Etienne Jr., Jahmyr Gibbs, Josh Jacobs, and Rachaad White, who are all rated ahead of the 27-year-old in SportsLine's fantasy football rankings. Mixon is playing in a Houston offense that is loaded with talent, which could limit his overall number of touches -- especially in the red zone -- in 2024. See which other Fantasy football busts 2024 to avoid here.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also low on a wide receiver who is being drafted as a top-15 player at his position. The model ranks him outside its top 20 wide receivers for 2024 and expects him to see major regression. You can only see who it is, and the 2024 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2024 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid, and which receiver will fail to live up to expectations? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that told you to avoid Jaylen Waddle in 2023, and find out.