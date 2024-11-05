Sam Darnold is now rostered in most CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues, but there was a point earlier in the season where he was widely available on the Fantasy football waiver wire. Now he's helping thousands of quarterback-needy Fantasy football managers with his unexpectedly stellar play, averaging 8.5 yards per pass attempt and throwing for 1,900 passing yards with 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions over eight games. With Dak Prescott (hamstring) now reportedly set to miss several games, even more managers are likely to be working Fantasy football waivers to address their quarterback issues.

White has dominated NFL betting picks for years, but he got his start in sports media as a Fantasy baseball and football analyst. He finished No. 1 among all experts for his draft rankings the first year FantasyPros tracked MLB expert accuracy on their site. White has continued to excel at season-long and dynasty Fantasy baseball and football formats.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 10

One player White is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 10 waiver wire: Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert. A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Tolbert is having his most productive season to date with 30 catches for 353 yards and three touchdowns over his first eight games. However, with CeeDee Lamb suffering a shoulder injury last weekend, Tolbert's target share should increase.

"Even with Dak Prescott missing time, Tolbert would have a lot of upside as a WR1 with a great schedule ahead for receiving production," White told SportsLine. "If Lamb's status is up in the air by the time waivers run, I'd bid at least 5% on Tolbert where available, but if Lamb is confirmed to miss multiple weeks, Tolbert's value shoots up and I'm bidding 15% on him."

White also has a recommendation for how to handle Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush this week. Rush's numbers weren't jaw-dropping when he entered in relief of Prescott last week, but he took care of the football (no interceptions) and threw a touchdown late in the game to give Dallas a glimmer of hope down the stretch.

Now he's in a position to start for the next several weeks and Dallas is 5-1 in games where they've turned to Rush as the starter throughout his career, so he's a serviceable backup. White advises spending 2% of you remaining Fantasy football free agency budget on Rush if you're in need of a quarterback.

How to set your Week 10 waiver wire claims

