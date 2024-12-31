Week 18 is always tricky for Fantasy managers because we don't know which teams will play their starters or rest for the playoffs. It's a little bit of a guessing game, which is why we recommend having your Fantasy championship in Week 17.

But for those of you who are brave enough to hold your title game in Week 18, we're here to help. And the first thing we need to establish is who's in and who's out due to playoff implications.



In the AFC, the Chiefs (No. 1 seed), Bills (No. 2 seed), and Texans (No. 4 seed) are locked into their spots. Kansas City plans to rest starters at Denver, while Buffalo will play Josh Allen at New England to get his 121st consecutive start before pulling him early in the game. It's doubtful many of the other prominent Bills starters play much, if at all, and Houston plans to go all out at Tennessee.



All the other potential playoff teams in the AFC -- Baltimore (vs. CLE), Pittsburgh (vs. CIN), the Chargers (at LV), Denver (at KC), Miami (at NYJ), and Cincinnati (at PIT) -- are expected to play their starters. The Chargers are the only team to keep an eye on, but Saturday's outcome in Pittsburgh could determine what happens with Los Angeles.



The Chargers could be the No. 5 seed with a win and a Steelers loss. The Chargers would be the No. 6 seed if the Steelers win or the Chargers lose. We will likely know more about the situation Saturday night.



In the NFC, only the Eagles are locked into the No. 2 seed, but we expect the starters to play against the Giants. Saquon Barkley needs 101 yards to break Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards, and it would be surprising if he didn't go for it against his former team.



The biggest unknown, as of Tuesday morning, is the Rams, who could be the No. 3 seed with a win against Seattle or the No. 4 seed with a loss and a Tampa Bay victory against New Orleans. Based on Sean McVay's history, we expect the Rams to rest their starters in Week 18.



Every other NFC team in the playoff picture is expected to play their starters, especially with Minnesota and Detroit going head-to-head for the No. 1 seed. The loser will be the No. 5 seed.



Washington would be the No. 6 seed with a win at Dallas or a Green Bay loss vs. Chicago. The Packers would be the No. 6 seed with a win against the Bears and a Commanders loss to the Cowboys. All the starters for Washington and Green Bay are expected to play.



Continue to check the news and our rankings throughout the week. As we know more information, everything will be updated to help you out.



Good luck to any of you still playing your Fantasy leagues in Week 18. And thank you for reading our waiver wire column all season.



Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are mainly looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Brock Purdy (elbow), Jalen Hurts (concussion), Tua Tagovailoa (hip), Anthony Richardson (back), Jameis Winston (shoulder), Derek Carr (hand) and Kenny Pickett (ribs).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Russell Wilson (77 percent rostered), Geno Smith (75 percent), and Anthony Richardson (71 percent). Wilson scored 32.9 Fantasy points at Cincinnati in Week 13, and the Bengals are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. ... Smith scored 28.1 Fantasy points against the Rams in Week 9, and Los Angeles could be resting starters against Seattle in this matchup. ... Richardson, who missed Week 17 at the Giants with a back injury, could return against the Jaguars in Week 18. Jacksonville is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Richardson would have top-10 upside in this matchup.

Add in this order:

Week 18 Waiver Priority List Joshua Dobbs QB SF San Francisco • #5

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS QB NR QB RNK 12th ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 35 RUYDS 7 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 8.1 Brock Purdy (elbow) was injured in Monday's loss against the Lions, which could leave Dobbs as the starter in Week 18 at Arizona. He came on for Purdy against Detroit and was 3-of-4 passing for 35 yards and ran for a 7-yard touchdown. Last year, Dobbs was a starter for the Cardinals and Vikings and scored at least 18.9 Fantasy points in seven of 13 games. I like Dobbs as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 18 if he starts, especially given his ability to make plays with his legs. Joe Flacco QB IND Indianapolis • #15

Age: 39 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS QB NR QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats PAYDS 1497 RUYDS 26 TD 11 INT 7 FPTS/G 15.2 Flacco scored 32.6 Fantasy points at Jacksonville in Week 5, and the Jaguars are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. If Flacco starts again for the Colts in place of Anthony Richardson (back), then Flacco would be worth starting in deeper leagues. He scored 19.3 Fantasy points at the Giants in Week 17. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS QB NR QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats PAYDS 2152 RUYDS 225 TD 16 INT 9 FPTS/G 14 Young has scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in two games in a row and three of his past five, and he should have the chance for another strong game in Week 18 at Atlanta. The Falcons are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Andy Dalton scored 18.9 Fantasy points against Atlanta in Week 6 when Young was benched. Young is worth a flier in deeper leagues. Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL Atlanta • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS QB NR QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats PAYDS 463 RUYDS 6 TD 1 INT 2 FPTS/G 5.2 Penix has combined for just 19.6 Fantasy points in two starts against the Giants and Commanders, but Week 18 vs. Carolina could be his best performance to date. The Panthers are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Penix is worth a look in deeper leagues if you need a starter given the matchup. Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS QB NR QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats PAYDS 2276 RUYDS 421 TD 17 INT 10 FPTS/G 17.2 There's a chance Maye could sit if the Patriots want to not risk losing the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but if he plays, then I like his chances to produce against most likely Bills' backups. Maye scored 21.4 Fantasy points at Buffalo in Week 16, and he scored at least 19.5 Fantasy points in four of his past six games. Keep an eye on what New England does, but Maye could be a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 18. Kenny Pickett QB PHI Philadelphia • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS QB NR QB RNK NR ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats PAYDS 291 RUYDS 15 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 5.9 We don't know if Jalen Hurts (concussion), Kenny Pickett (ribs), or Tanner McKee will start against the Giants in Week 18, but Pickett could be a decent flier if he plays, especially if the Eagles play their starters. Keep an eye on what Philadelphia decides to do, but Pickett scored 18 Fantasy points against Dallas before getting injured in Week 17. The Giants have allowed at least 19.3 Fantasy points to two of the past three opposing quarterbacks, so this is a favorable matchup for Philadelphia's starter. Tyler Huntley QB MIA Miami • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS QB NR QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 2% Keep an eye on what happens with Tua Tagovailoa (hip) in Week 18, and if he's out again, then Huntley could be an option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues at the Jets. Huntley was a nice surprise in Week 17 at Cleveland with 225 passing yards and a touchdown and 52 rushing yards and a touchdown for 26.2 Fantasy points. The Jets have struggled with rushing quarterbacks all season, and three quarterbacks in the past four games have scored at least 22.7 Fantasy points.

Could start with teams resting: Carson Wentz (at DEN), Mitch Trubisky (at NE), Jimmy Garoppolo (vs. SEA). As of Tuesday morning, these are three backup quarterbacks we expect to see play a significant amount in Week 18. All three are options in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues -- as well as DFS -- but just remember they will be playing with other backups as well, which could limit their upside. We should know more by the end of the week, so keep an eye on the news and our rankings for the latest updates.

Injuries: Chase Brown (ankle), James Conner (knee), Trey Benson (ankle), Alvin Kamara (groin), Kendre Miller (concussion), Isiah Pacheco (ribs), Tony Pollard (ankle), Tyjae Spears (concussion), Gus Edwards (ankle), Jerome Ford (ankle), Pierre Strong Jr. (concussion), David Montgomery (knee) and Justice Hill (concussion).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: J.K. Dobbins (79 percent rostered), Jaylen Warren (77 percent) and Ameer Abdullah (70 percent). Dobbins returned from his four-game absence with a knee injury in Week 17 at New England and scored 15.3 PPR points. He's a potential top-10 running back in all leagues if he plays against the Raiders in Week 18. ... Warren has played more snaps than Najee Harris in each of the past four games, and Warren has scored at least 14.2 PPR points in each of his past two outings against Baltimore and Kansas City. He's worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues against the Bengals in Week 18, and I like him more than Harris. ... Abdullah has scored at least 17.7 PPR points in three games in a row and four times in his past six outings. His Week 17 game at New Orleans was impressive with 20 carries for 115 yards and three catches for 32 yards on four targets. If he keeps that role in Week 18 against the Chargers, then Abdullah is worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 18 Waiver Priority List Khalil Herbert RB CIN Cincinnati • #24

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 17th ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats RUYDS 61 REC 3 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 1.2 Chase Brown is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and could miss Week 18 at Pittsburgh. If he's out, then Herbert could start for the Bengals, and he would be worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. We haven't seen Herbert do much for the Bengals since joining the team via trade from the Bears, but he had four carries for 23 yards against Denver in Week 17. And the Steelers could be resting starters on defense for this game, which would help Herbert even more. Michael Carter RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 20th ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats RUYDS 88 REC 7 REYDS 41 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 We'll see what happens with James Conner (knee) and Trey Benson (ankle) in Week 18, but if both are out, then Carter should be considered a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues against San Francisco. The 49ers have allowed three running backs in a row to score at least 13.2 PPR points, and Carter did a nice job in Week 17 at the Rams after Conner left with 13 carries for 70 yards and two catches for 11 yards on two targets. Now, if Benson (41 percent rostered) is able to play against the 49ers, then he would be the preferred Cardinals running back, but Benson has been out for the past two games. Ray Davis RB BUF Buffalo • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats RUYDS 378 REC 15 REYDS 188 TD 5 FPTS/G 6.4 The Bills plan to rest several starters in Week 18 at New England, which likely means James Cook. That could give Davis and potentially Ty Johnson (8 percent rostered) the chance for plenty of touches, and Davis should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in this scenario. Cook missed Week 6 at the Jets, and Davis scored 18.2 PPR points with 23 total touches for 153 total yards. The Patriots have allowed five running backs to score at least 15.3 PPR points in five games in a row, including Cook with 27.6 PPR points in Week 16. Johnson would likely continue his role in the passing game and be more of a flex option, but he does have at least 13.5 PPR points in two of his past four games. Just keep in mind that Josh Allen will likely be out when Davis and Johnson are in, so the offense might not be as dangerous. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats RUYDS 197 REC 6 REYDS 46 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.9 If the Rams decide to rest their starters in Week 18 against Seattle, then Corum could be a flex option in all leagues, with Kyren Williams likely on the bench. We haven't seen Corum in a featured role in his rookie campaign, and his best performance so far this season is 4.2 PPR points in Week 13 at New Orleans. But the Seahawks have allowed a running back to score at least 12.1 PPR points in five games in a row, and Corum will hopefully have success playing with Rams backups in Week 18. Jaleel McLaughlin RB DEN Denver • #38

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 27th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats RUYDS 457 REC 22 REYDS 67 TD 3 FPTS/G 6 McLaughlin has looked good in his last two healthy games against Cleveland in Week 13 and Cincinnati in Week 17 (Denver had a bye in Week 14; he was injured in Week 15 against Indianapolis and didn't play in Week 16 at the Chargers). He had 14 carries for 84 yards and one catch for no yards on two targets against the Browns, and he had 10 carries for 69 yards and two catches for 7 yards on two targets against the Bengals. He'll continue to share touches with Javonte Williams and Audric Estime, but McLaughlin can be a potential flex option against the Chiefs in Week 18 with Kansas City resting starters. Antonio Gibson RB NE New England • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats RUYDS 497 REC 19 REYDS 186 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.8 We don't know if the Patriots will use Gibson or Rhamondre Stevenson as the primary running back in Week 18 against Buffalo, but Gibson is worth adding and using as a flex option if Week 17 carries over to this week. Gibson had 12 carries for 63 yards and one target against the Chargers, while Stevenson had two carries for 1 yard and one target. He was punished for fumbling at Buffalo in Week 16, and the Patriots could continue to lean on Gibson. The Bills have allowed a running back to score at least 12.3 PPR points in three of their past four games, including Stevenson in Week 16 when he had 12 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 13 yards on one target, along with the fumble. Gibson had 10 carries for 28 yards and two catches for 8 yards on two targets in that game. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats RUYDS 228 REC 42 REYDS 383 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.5 Hill is expected to play in Week 18 against Cleveland after missing Week 17 at Houston with a concussion. He'll likely resume his role as the change-of-pace running back with Derrick Henry, and if the Ravens are beating the Browns late in the game, we could see Hill get additional touches when Henry goes to the bench. Prior to getting hurt, Hill had scored at least 14.2 PPR points in two of his past three games. Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB NO New Orleans • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats RUYDS 20 REC 2 REYDS 10 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 Edwards-Helaire could be the No. 1 running back for the Saints in Week 18 at Tampa Bay if Alvin Kamara (groin) and Kendre Miller (concussion) are out. Edwards-Helaire filled in for Miller in Week 17 against Las Vegas with five carries for 20 yards and two catches for 10 yards on four targets. There's a chance Derek Carr (hand) could play against the Buccaneers, which would help the entire offense, and Edwards-Helaire could be a flex option in deeper leagues if Kamara and Miller are out. Carson Steele RB KC Kansas City • #42

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 46th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats RUYDS 158 REC 5 REYDS 24 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.2 The Chiefs are expected to rest their starters in Week 18 at Denver, which should allow Steele and Samaje Perine (6 percent rostered) to get plenty of work. They'll be playing with other backups, including Carson Wentz in for Patrick Mahomes, so take that into account. But both are in play as flex options against the Broncos. Steele had 18 total touches in Week 3 at Atlanta, and he scored 8.4 PPR points. And Perine, who was cut by Denver this offseason, will likely continue in his role on passing downs. He has five catches for 70 yards on five targets in his past two games. Miles Sanders RB CAR Carolina • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR RB RNK NR ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats RUYDS 139 REC 21 REYDS 98 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.2 Sanders could return in Week 18 at Atlanta after missing the past six games with an ankle injury. And if he's healthy, he would likely be the No. 1 running back for the Panthers with Chuba Hubbard (calf) out, making him a flex option in deeper leagues. If Sanders can't play, then Raheem Blackshear (10 percent rostered) would start again for Carolina, but he struggled in Week 17 at Tampa Bay with eight carries for 20 yards and no targets. D'Onta Foreman RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 38th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats RUYDS 205 REC 5 REYDS 46 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.8 Jerome Ford (ankle) is likely out in Week 18 at Baltimore, which means Foreman should get a lot of work in a tough matchup against the Ravens. He is only worth using as a flex option in deeper leagues. Foreman had 13 carries for 49 yards and two targets against Miami in Week 17 when Ford was injured. The Browns added John Kelly (1 percent rostered) to the active roster with Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. (concussion) hurt, but Kelly is only a desperation play in deep PPR leagues. Kenneth Gainwell RB PHI Philadelphia • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 43rd ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats RUYDS 276 REC 14 REYDS 107 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.6 We expect the Eagles to let Saquon Barkley play in Week 18 against the Giants since he needs 101 yards to break Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards. But if Barkley sits, or when he leaves the game with the record if he gets it, Gainwell should get plenty of touches in a favorable matchup. If Barkley doesn't play, then Gainwell is a solid flex option in all leagues. A running back has scored at least 12.9 PPR points against the Giants in 13 games in a row. Emanuel Wilson RB GB Green Bay • #31

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR RB RNK NR ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats RUYDS 429 REC 10 REYDS 50 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.2 The Packers are expected to play their starters in Week 18 against Chicago, but if they decide to sit Josh Jacobs or take him out early, then Wilson could get increased touches in a favorable matchup. Wilson could be a potential flex option in deeper leagues against the Bears, who have allowed a running back to score at least 15.4 PPR points in six of their past seven games. Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS Washington • #36

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR RB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats RUYDS 173 REC 1 REYDS 12 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.9 The Commanders are expected to play their starters in Week 18 at Dallas, but it might not be for the entire game. That could allow Rodriguez some additional touches if Brian Robinson Jr. is out, and Rodriguez looked good in Week 17 against Atlanta with five carries for 16 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 12 yards on one target. The Cowboys have allowed five running backs to score at least 13 PPR points in their past five games, so Rodriguez could be a potential flex option in deeper leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: Jaylen Waddle (knee), Christian Watson (knee), Chris Olave (concussion), Cedric Tillman (concussion) and Josh Palmer (heel).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Michael Pittman (77 percent rostered), Jalen McMillan (71 percent), and Romeo Doubs (68 percent). Joe Flacco was back under center for the Colts in Week 17 at the Giants, and Pittman benefited with nine catches for 109 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. If Flacco starts again in Week 18 against Jacksonville, then consider Pittman a borderline starter in all leagues. He had five catches for 37 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in Week 5 against the Jaguars with Flacco. ... McMillan has scored at least 16.7 PPR points in four games in a row heading into Week 18 against the Saints, and he has six touchdowns over that span. He's worth starting as a No. 2 receiver in all leagues against the Saints. ... Doubs led the Packers with 11 targets in Week 17 at Minnesota, and he finished with seven catches for 58 yards. He's now scored at least 14.8 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he's worth using as a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues against the Bears in Week 18.

Add in this order:

Week 18 Waiver Priority List Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS WR NR WR RNK NR ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 44 REYDS 400 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 Olave is hoping to play in Week 18 at Tampa Bay after being out since Week 9 with a concussion. It would be great if Derek Carr (hand) played also, but Olave should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if he's cleared to return. The Buccaneers are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, so hopefully, Carr or Spencer Rattler can help Olave finish the 2024 campaign on a high note. Olamide Zaccheaus WR WAS Washington • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS WR NR WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 59 REYDS 455 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.6 I liked Zaccheus going into Week 17 against Atlanta following his breakout performance in Week 16 against Philadelphia when he scored 24 PPR points, and he delivered with 23.3 PPR points against the Falcons. In his past two games, Zaccheus has become a go-to option for Jayden Daniels with 13 catches for 155 yards and three touchdowns on 17 targets, and he should stay hot against the Cowboys in Week 18. As long as the Commanders are playing their starters, then consider Zaccheus a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Marvin Mims WR DEN Denver • #19

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS WR NR WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 47 REYDS 452 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.7 Mims blew up in Week 17 at Cincinnati with eight catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, and I hope the Broncos realize what they have with their second-year receiver heading into Week 18 against Kansas City -- and beyond. Mims can be a viable weapon for Bo Nix, and hopefully, that shows up again in Week 18 when the Chiefs are resting starters on defense. I would take a chance on Mims as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. Alec Pierce WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS WR NR WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 67 REYDS 767 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.8 Pierce had a big game with Joe Flacco in Week 17 at the Giants, and hopefully, Flacco will start again if you need Pierce in Week 18 against Jacksonville. Pierce had six catches for 122 yards and a touchdown on nine targets against the Giants, and he also did well against the Jaguars in Week 5 with three catches for 134 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He's a boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and Flacco gives him the chance to boom in Week 18. Dontayvion Wicks WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS WR NR WR RNK NR ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 70 REYDS 366 TD 5 FPTS/G 6.3 If Christian Watson (knee) remains out in Week 18 against the Bears, then Wicks is in play as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. In the past two games with Watson hurt or out against New Orleans and Minnesota, Wicks has 12 targets for seven catches, 56 yards, and a touchdown. Ricky Pearsall WR SF San Francisco • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS WR NR WR RNK NR ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 38 REYDS 331 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.5 Pearsall loses value with Brock Purdy (elbow) not expected to start in Week 18 at Arizona, but hopefully, what we saw against the Lions in Week 17 is a sign of things to come in San Francisco. He had eight catches for 141 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets against Detroit, and this should be the future for the 49ers. Hopefully, if Josh Dobbs starts, he will lean on Pearsall against the Cardinals, and I would use him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. Jalen Nailor WR MIN Minnesota • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS WR NR WR RNK NR ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 38 REYDS 361 TD 6 FPTS/G 6 Nailor is in play in Week 18 because the Lions secondary will struggle to stop Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, and Nailor can have another outing like we saw in Week 17 against Green Bay. He had five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Packers, and Nailor also had four catches for 76 yards on five targets against Detroit in Week 7. Nailor can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues in Week 18. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS WR NR WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats REC 83 TAR 129 REYDS 656 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.5 Robinson has 27 targets in his past three games, and he scored at least 13.2 PPR points in his past two outings against Atlanta and Indianapolis, with 12 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown in those outings. Drew Lock should continue to lean on Robinson against the Eagles in Week 18, especially if Philadelphia decides to rest starters on defense. Robinson is worth using as a No. 3 PPR receiver in deeper leagues. Brandin Cooks WR DAL Dallas • #3

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS WR NR WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 45 REYDS 244 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.3 In the first game without CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) in Week 17 at Philadelphia, Cooks led the team with eight targets. He only had four catches for 52 yards, but he gets an easier matchup in Week 18 against Washington, making Cooks a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. Also, you can consider Jalen Tolbert (25 percent) an option in deeper leagues as well, and he had three catches for 30 yards and a touchdown on four targets against the Eagles. Xavier Legette WR CAR Carolina • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS WR NR WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 79 REYDS 467 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.9 Legette had nine targets in Week 17 at Tampa Bay, and he could be used as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues in Week 18 at Atlanta. He only had five catches for 28 yards against the Buccaneers, but he scored 11.3 PPR points against the Falcons in Week 6 with three catches for 23 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Hopefully, Legette can find the end zone again in the rematch in Week 18.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries: David Njoku (knee) and Cade Otton (knee).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Kyle Pitts (76 percent) and Hunter Henry (74 percent). Pitts had a nice outing in his second start with Michael Penix Jr. in Week 17 at Washington with four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and hopefully, that carries over to Week 18 against Carolina. Pitts had three catches for 70 yards on five targets against the Panthers in Week 6, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 18. ... The Chargers eliminated Henry in Week 17 with no catches on two targets, but I'll go back to him as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 18 against Buffalo as long as Drake Maye is the quarterback. Henry had four catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against the Bills in Week 16, and Buffalo could be resting starters on defense in this game.

Add in this order: