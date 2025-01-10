Jackson played in 14 games (five starts) during the regular season, tallying 28 tackles (18 solo), five defensed passes and one forced fumble.

After spending the first three years of his Giants tenure as a starter, Jackson didn't get his first start of 2024 until Week 12. Overall, his 28 stops marked his lowest total in a season with the exception of 2020, when he was limited to just three games due to injury. Jackson signed a one-year contract with New York last August, and with the Giants opting to go mostly with younger cornerbacks last season, it seems likely that the veteran will depart for another organization in free agency.