Flott has seemingly recovered from his hamstring injury, John Schmeelk of the Giants' official site reports.

Flott suffered a hamstring injury ahead of the Giants' divisional-round loss to the Eagles but is now practicing once again. The 21-year-old played in 11 games during his rookie season, logging 26 tackles (15 solo) and will now compete for a larger role heading into his sophomore campaign.

More News