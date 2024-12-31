Muasau finished Sunday's 45-33 win over the Colts with eight tackles (three solo).

Muasau has started in the Giants' last four games due to the season-ending back injury to Bobby Okereke. Muasau has taken advantage of the additional playing time, and in his four starts he has accumulated 33 tackles (15 solo). The rookie sixth-round pick is up to 47 combined tackles through 14 regular-season games, and he'll look to crack 50 tackles in the Giants' regular-season finale against the Eagles next Sunday.